 »   »   » Dileep Joins The New Schedule Of Kammarasambhavam!

Dileep, who is trying his hands at films of different genres, has a really exciting project in his kitty, in the form of Kammarasambhavam, which marks the directorial debut of Ratheesh Ambat.

The actor, is expected to be seen in different get-ups in this movie, scripted by Murali Gopy. The shoot of this Dileep starrer had commenced in August 2016 and had underwent various schedule breaks.



According to a report by Times Of India, Dileep has joined the new schedule of the shoot of the movie. If we are to go by the reports, the film is being shot at Coimbatore at present and the team is expected to can a few sequences in Theni district as well.



The report also adds that the team had canned mainly the sequences featuring Siddharth, in the previous year. Kammarasambhavam marks the Mollywood debut of Siddharth.



Kammarasambhavam is expected to be a very different movie in the career of Dileep. Meanwhile, Dileep is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Ramaleela, directed by debutant Arun Gopy.



Dileep will also be seen essaying the lead role in the upcoming film Professor Dinkan, directed by Ramachandra Babu. The actor has already completed the shoot for some portions of the movie.