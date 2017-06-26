 »   »   » Attack On Actress: Dileep Lashes Out!

Dileep, the popular actor who has been dragged into 'attack on actress' controversy, finally lashed out against the rumours. He reacted to the controversies through a special note, posted on his official Facebook page.

The actor, who thanked friends Salim Kumar and Aju Varghese for their support, stated that he is someone who has always stood up for others and wished good for everyone.

According to Dileep, he has been dragged into the 'attack on actress' controversy, by the social and online media. The actor alleges that a section of people among the film industry and media have been continuously trying to malign his image.

Dileep believes that these people want to throw him out of the film industry and the minds of his fans. The actor states that he has absolutely no involvement in any cases, including the 'attack on actress' controversy.

He also remarked that he is ready to undergo any tests, including brain maping, narco analysis, or lie detection, to prove his innocence. Dileep concluded his post by wishing a Happy Eid to all his fans and well-wishers.