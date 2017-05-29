 »   »   » Dileep's Ramaleela Gets A Release Date!

Dileep, the janapriyanayakan is all set to play the role of a politician once again, in the upcoming political drama Ramaleela. The movie, which is directed by debutant Arun Gopy, has finally got a release date.

Ramaleela, which feature Dileep in the role of a young politician named Ramanunni, will hit the theatres on July 7th, Friday. The project is the first production venture of Mulakupadam Films, after the grand success of Pulimurugan.



The movie, which is scripted by the renowned writer-director Sethu, reportedly depicts the clashes between the old and modern ways of politics. Senior Radhika Sarathkumar will make a comeback to Mollywood, with Ramaleela.



Reportedly, Dileep's character in the movie, Ramanunni, is a modern day politician who is highly cunning and practical. But, Ramanunni's parents, Sakhavu Raghavan and Ragini are highly passionate politicians, unlike their son.



Ramaleela mainly depicts the troubled equation between Ramanunni and his mother Sakhavu Ragini. Radhika Sarathkumar appears as Sakhavu Ragini in the movie, which features Prayaga Martin as the female lead.



Mukesh, Salim Kumar, and Renji Panicker essay the other pivotal roles in the movie. Ramaleela. Shaji Kumar is the director of photography. National award-winner Gopi Sundar composes the songs and background score.