 »   »   » CONFIRMED: Dileep's Pick Pocket Is Not Dropped

Pick Pocket, the Dileep starring P Balachandra Kumar movie has not been dropped. The sources close to the project rubbished the rumours and confirmed that Pick Picket has not been shelved.

The team also bitterly denied the reports regarding Dileep's creative differences with the team. According to the reports, the makers have already completed the scripting and song recording of the movie.



As per the latest updates, the team is yet to finalise the female lead and rest of the star cast of the movie. The movie, which is scripted by director P Balachandra Kumar himself, is expected to start rolling soon.



Dileep had recently resumed the shooting for his highly ambitious upcoming project Kammara Sambhavam. Reportedly, the movie which is directed by Rathish Ambat and penned by Murali Gopy will have the actor in the role of a 90-year-old man.



The actor is currently all set to release his political thriller Ramaleela, on July 7. The movie, which is directed by newcomer Arun Gopy and scripted by director Sachy, will have Dileep in the role of a politician, named Ramanunni.