 »   »   » RUMOUR: Dileep's Pick Pocket Shelved?

Dileep, the janapriyanayakan was expected to join hands with P Balachandra Kumar, the Cowboy director, for his upcoming project. According to the latest rumours, the movie which was titled as Pick Pocket, has been shelved.

If the reports are to be believed, the team decided to drop Pick Pocket after lead actor Dileep backed out from the project. However, the makers are yet to make an official confirmation on the reports.



Even though the actual reason behind Dileep's withdrawal from the project is unknown, some sources suggest that the actor was not happy with the final script. His highly busy schedule has also been pointed out as the reason.

