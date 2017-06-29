 »   »   » Dileep’s Ramaleela: The First Teaser Promises A Different Film From The Actor!

Dileep starrer Ramaleela, which marks the debut of young film-maker Arun Gopy, is gearing up for a grand release on July 07, 2017. The film, is one of the highly anticipated movies of the actor, this year.

Ramaleela, which has Dileep in the role of a character named Ramanunni, has its script written by Sachy. Adding to the anticipation on the movie, the makers of the film have come up with the first official teaser of the movie.



The first teaser of Ramaleela, hit the online circuits at 6 PM, yesterday (June 28, 2017). The teaser has been shared on the official Facebook page of the movie.



Take a look at the same..







Well, the teaser promises the film to be a really different one from Dileep. The actor is expected to be seen in a mass avatar in this film, which is said to be in the lines of a political thriller. Vijayaraghavan is also seen in this heavy duty teaser, which is 30 seconds long.



Apart from Dileep, Ramaleela also features Raadhika Sarathkumar, Prayaga Martin, Mukesh, Siddique, Vijayaraghavan, Renji Panicker, Suresh Krishna etc., in important roles. This Dileep starrer has been bankrolled by Tomichan Mulakupadam.