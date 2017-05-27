 »   »   » Dileep Show 2017 Is A Success!

Dileep and wife Kavya Madhavan were in the USA from the past one month along with their close industry friends, for the Dileep Show 2017. As per the latest updates, Dileep and team have successfully completed the show, and will soon return to India.

One-month Long Show Dileep Show 2017, which was staged at the various locations of the USA, began on April 29 at Texas. This was the third instalment of Dileep Show. Inital Oppositions The Dileep Show 2017 faced several oppositions from the Malayali associations of the USA, as it marked the first stage appearance of Dileep and Kavya post marriage. Kavya's Stage Performance Kavya was initially had no plans to perform in the show, but later changed her mind and decided to join the team post the exit of Mamtha Mohandas. Audiences Are Impressed! Reportedly, the USA audiences are highly impressed with the show and are in all praises for the team. Dileep Show 2017 will be telecasted in Asianet channel, soon. When Rumours Bit The Dust The rumours regarding Kavya's alleged fallout with Dileep's daughter Meenakshi have bitten the dust after the actor shared a few pictures clicked during the USA trip through his Facebook page.

The Dileep Show 2017 had faced a lot of hurdles during its beginning stage, as a few Malayali organisations openly expressed over the Dileep-Kavya marriage. They had even threatened to boycott the show, if the couple perform together.

But Dileep and Kavya Madhavan strongly faced the controversies and proceeded with the show, which eventually garnered the appreciations of the Malayali audiences in the USA. Reportedly, the Dileep Show 2017 was a total treat for the comedy and music lovers.

Dileep Show 2017 had featured several popular Mollywood celebrities, including Namitha Pramod, Rimi Tomy, Nadhirshah, George, Subi Suresh, etc. Mamtha Mohandas, who is a close friend of Dileep and Kavya, had made a special guest appearance.

As per the latest reports, Dileep is planning to move legally against the gossip mills for trying to malign his image, immediately after he returns from the USA. The couple is also planning to shift to their new house along with Meenakshi, very soon.