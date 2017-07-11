 »   »   » FINALLY! Dileep Thrown Out Of AMMA, FEFKA & Producers Association

Dileep, the actor who has been arrested in connection with the actress assault, has been thrown out of all major film associations. AMMA, the actors association terminated from the treasurer post and primary membership.

The unanimous decision was taken by the AMMA general body members, at the meeting which was held at Mammootty's residence, a few hours ago. Young actors, including Prithviraj and Asif Ali, had threatened to quit AMMA if the association had failed to take a decision against Dileep.

While addressing the media before the executive meeting, Prithviraj and Asif Ali had confirmed that they will react individually, if AMMA refuses to take an action against Dileep. Mammootty and Mohanlal decided to support the young actors, in the absence of President Innocent MP.

Mammootty, the General Secretary of AMMA who finally broke his silence, expressed his deep grief over the issue, and the incidents which happened in the previous executive meeting of the association. He also assured that AMMA is with the survivor.

Remya Nambeesan, the only lady executive member of AMMA, has always been in support for the survivor. Innocent, the President of AMMA, who earlier made headlines with his shameful comments on women, gave the meeting a miss due to health-related reasons.