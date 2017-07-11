 »   »   » FINALLY! Dileep Thrown Out Of AMMA, FEFKA & Producers Association

Dileep, the actor who has been arrested in connection with the actress assault, has been thrown out of all major film associations. AMMA, the actors association terminated from the treasurer post and primary membership.

The unanimous decision was taken by the AMMA general body members, at the meeting which was held at Mammootty's residence, a few hours ago. Young actors, including Prithviraj and Asif Ali had threatened to quit AMMA if the association had failed to take a decision against Dileep.