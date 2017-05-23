 »   »   » Dileep To Get A Makeover For Nadhirshah Movie?

The upcoming Nadhirshah movie, which stars Dileep in the lead role will feature the actor in a different get-up...

Dileep, the janapriyanayakan is all set to join hands with his best buddy Nadhirshah, for the latter's third directorial venture. If the reports are to be believed, the actor will be seen in a different look in the movie.

According to the close sources, Dileep is planning to gain a few extra kilos for the Nadhirshah movie. The project is expected to feature the actor in an extremely challenging role in the movie.

Reportedly, the first association of Dileep and Nadhirshah will start rolling immediately after the actor completes his current commitments. The team is yet to finalise the female lead and rest of the star cast of the movie.

Nadhirshah had made his directorial debut with multi-starrer Amar Akbar Anthony, while the audiences and media were expecting him to associate with Dileep. The director's decision came out as a shock to both the industry and Dileep fans.

