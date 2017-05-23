 »   »   » Dileep To Get A Makeover For Nadhirshah Movie?

Dileep, the janapriyanayakan is all set to join hands with his
best buddy Nadhirshah, for the latter's third directorial venture.
If the reports are to be believed, the actor will be seen in a
different look in the movie.
According to the close sources, Dileep is planning to gain a few
extra kilos for the Nadhirshah movie. The project is expected to
feature the actor in an extremely challenging role in the
movie.
Reportedly, the first association of Dileep and Nadhirshah will
start rolling immediately after the actor completes his current
commitments. The team is yet to finalise the female lead and rest
of the star cast of the movie.
Nadhirshah had made his directorial debut with
multi-starrer Amar Akbar Anthony, while the audiences
and media were expecting him to associate with Dileep. The
director's decision came out as a shock to both the industry
and Dileep fans.
Story first published: Monday, May 22, 2017, 23:42 [IST]
