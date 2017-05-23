 »   »   » Dileep To Get A Makeover For Nadhirshah Movie?

Dileep, the janapriyanayakan is all set to join hands with his
best buddy Nadhirshah, for the latter's third directorial venture.
If the reports are to be believed, the actor will be seen in a
different look in the movie.
According to the close sources, Dileep is planning to gain a few
extra kilos for the Nadhirshah movie. The project is expected to
feature the actor in an extremely challenging role in the
movie.
Reportedly, the first association of Dileep and Nadhirshah will
start rolling immediately after the actor completes his current
commitments. The team is yet to finalise the female lead, rest of
the star cast, and technical crew of the movie.
Nadhirshah had made his directorial debut with
multi-starrer Amar Akbar Anthony, while the audiences
and media were expecting him to associate with Dileep. The
director's decision came out as a shock to both the industry
and Dileep fans.
But the duo put the rumours to rest by joining hands for the
director's second venture, Kattappanayile Rithwik
Roshan. The movie, which was directed by Nadhirshah, was
produced by Dileep for his home banner Grand Productions.
Story first published: Monday, May 22, 2017, 23:42 [IST]
