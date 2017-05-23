 »   »   » WOW! Dino Morea Roped In For Dulquer Salmaan's Solo!

Well, Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming film Solo, which marks the Mollywood debut of director Bejoy Nambiar, is geting bigger and bigger with each passing day.

The film, which has some big list of actors in it has got another interesting addition to it. Reportedly, populat Bollywood actor Dino Morea will make his debut in Malayalam, with the Dulquer Salmaan starrer.



According to the reports, Dino Morea will appear as an army officer in Solo. Reportedly, Solo is an anthology movie and Dulquer Salmaan will be seen in different get-ups in the film.



Meanwhile, it is after a brief break that Dino Morea is appearing in films. The actor, who made his debut with the Hindi film Pyar Mein Kabhi Kabhi was a supermodel before his entry to films.



Apart from Dulquer Salmaan & Dino Morea, Solo also features actors like sai Dhansika, Shruthi Hariharan, Prakash Belawadi, Sai Thamhankar, Manoj K Jayan, Ann Augustine etc., in important roles.



Yesteryear actress Suhasini will also be seen essaying a vital role in this Dulquer Salmaan starrer. The filming of Solo is currently progressing and the makers are planning to release the film both in Malayalam and Tamil.