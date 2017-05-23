 »   »   » WOW! Dino Morea Roped In For Dulquer Salmaan's Solo!

Well, Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming film Solo, which marks
the Mollywood debut of director Bejoy Nambiar, is geting bigger and
bigger with each passing day.
The film, which has some big list of actors in it has got
another interesting addition to it. Reportedly, populat Bollywood
actor Dino Morea will make his debut in Malayalam, with the Dulquer
Salmaan starrer.
According to the reports, Dino Morea will appear as an army
officer in Solo. Reportedly, Solo is an anthology
movie and Dulquer Salmaan will be seen in different get-ups in the
film.
Meanwhile, it is after a brief break that Dino Morea is
appearing in films. The actor, who made his debut with the Hindi
film Pyar Mein Kabhi Kabhi was a supermodel before his
entry to films.
Apart from Dulquer Salmaan & Dino Morea, Solo also
features actors like sai Dhansika, Shruthi Hariharan, Prakash
Belawadi, Sai Thamhankar, Manoj K Jayan, Ann Augustine etc., in
important roles.
Yesteryear actress Suhasini will also be seen essaying a vital
role in this Dulquer Salmaan starrer. The filming of Solo
is currently progressing and the makers are planning to release the
film both in Malayalam and Tamil.
