 »   »   » WOW! Dulquer Salmaan-Amaal Sufiya's Little Princess In Named...

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Dulquer Salmaan and Amaal Sufiya, the cutest star couple of
Malayalam movie industry welcomed their first child, a baby girl,
on May 5. As per the reports, Dulquer and Amaal have finally named
their little princess.
Recently, the young couple proudly announced the name of their
baby girl through a thanksgiving card. The baby has been named as
Maryam Ameerah Salmaan. The pictures of the card have been going
viral on social media.
The Card
Here are the pictures of the thanksgiving card, with the name of
the baby. The pictures are taken from the Facebook page of popular
makeup artist Reshma Grace.
Double Joy For Dulquer
The baby girl was born on May 5th, Friday, which was also the
release day of Dulquer Salmaan's latest movie Comrade In
America. It was a double whammy for the actor, as the movie
also went to become a big success.
The Dream-Come-True Moment
Dulquer Salmaan, who announced the birth of his daughter, had
revealed that his biggest dream was to become a father. Well, we
are sure that DQ will be a super-cool father.
Anniversary Gift For Mammootty
& Sulfath
Maryam Ameerah Salmaan was born just a day before the 38th
wedding anniversary of her paternal grandparents, megastar
Mammootty and Sulfath.
Most-Popular Star Kid
Maryam Ameerah is undoubtedly the most popular star kid of the
current slot. Well, we are eagerly waiting for the pictures of
Dulquer and Amaal's little princess.
Maryam Ameerah Salmaan is the first girl of the youngest
generation of Mammootty's family. Dulquer Salmaan's elder sister is
blessed with two sons. As per the reports, the mother and baby are
still in Chennai, at Amaal's residence.
Dulquer Salmaan and Amaal Sufiya tied the knot in December 2011.
It was purely an arranged marriage for the couple, who were
introduced to each other by the actor's mother Sulfath Mammootty.
Reportedly, Sulfath chose Amaal for her son, after spotting her at
a few social gatherings.
Amaal Sufiya, who is an architect by profession, is also an
expert in interior designing. Dulquer Salmaan has always stated
that his wife his best friend, and wants to follow his father
Mammootty's footsteps in the roles of husband and father.
Story first published: Friday, May 19, 2017, 12:44 [IST]
Please Wait while comments are loading...