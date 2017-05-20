 »   »   » WOW! Dulquer Salmaan-Amaal Sufiya's Little Princess In Named...

Dulquer Salmaan and Amaal Sufiya, the cutest star couple of Malayalam movie industry welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on May 5. As per the reports, Dulquer and Amaal have finally named their little princess.

Recently, the young couple proudly announced the name of their baby girl through a thanksgiving card. The baby has been named as Maryam Ameerah Salmaan. The pictures of the card have been going viral on social media.

The Card Here are the pictures of the thanksgiving card, with the name of the baby. The pictures are taken from the Facebook page of popular makeup artist Reshma Grace. Double Joy For Dulquer The baby girl was born on May 5, Friday, which was also the release date of Dulquer Salmaan's latest movie Comrade In America. It was a double joy for the actor, as the movie also went to become a big success. The Dream-Come-True Moment Dulquer Salmaan, who announced the birth of his daughter, had revealed that his biggest dream was to become a father. Well, we are sure that DQ will be a super-cool father. Anniversary Gift For Mammootty & Sulfath Maryam Ameerah Salmaan was born just a day before the 38th wedding anniversary of her paternal grandparents, megastar Mammootty and Sulfath. Most Popular Star Kid Maryam Ameerah is undoubtedly the most popular star kid of the current slot. Well, we are eagerly waiting for the pictures of Dulquer and Amaal's little princess.

Maryam Ameerah Salmaan is the first girl of the youngest generation of Mammootty's family. Dulquer Salmaan's elder sister is blessed with two sons. As per the reports, the mother and baby are still in Chennai, at Amaal's residence.

Dulquer Salmaan and Amaal Sufiya tied the knot in December 2011. It was purely an arranged marriage for the couple, who were introduced to each other by the actor's mother Sulfath Mammootty. Reportedly, Sulfath chose Amaal for her son, after spotting her at a few social gatherings.

Amaal Sufiya, who is an architect by profession, is also an expert in interior designing. Dulquer Salmaan has always stated that his wife is his best friend, and wants to follow his father Mammootty's footsteps in the roles of husband and father.