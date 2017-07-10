 »   »   » Dulquer Salmaan's Gemini Ganesan Look Is Out!

Dulquer Salmaan, the charming actor is all set to play Gemini Ganesan, the Kadhal Mannan of Tamil cinema, on the silver screen. Dulquer's is playing the role of the veteran actor in the upcoming movie Mahanati.

The latest talk in the social media is the young actor's leaked pictures, in which he sports the Gemini Ganesan look. Dulquer Salmaan looks simply perfect in the get-up of the late actor, in which he sports a line moustache.



Mahanati, is a biopic based on the life of the late veteran actress Savitri. Popular actress Keerthy Suresh is playing the role of Savitri in the movie. Dulquer Salmaan's role in the movie is said to be a brief yet very important one.



South siren Samantha Ruth Prabhu is playing a pivotal role in the movie. Mahanati, which is said to be a Tamil-Telugu bilingual, will mark Dulquer Salmaan's debut in Tollywood. The movie is directed by Nag Ashwin.



Dulquer Salmaan made his Telugu entry with the Mani Ratnam movie OK Bangaram, which was the dubbed version of the superhit movie OK Kanmani. His voice was dubbed by the popular Telugu actor Nani, in the movie.



In Malayalam, the actor will be next seen in the upcoming anthology movie Solo, which will mark the Mollywood debut of popular film-maker Bejoy Nambiar. Dulquer Salmaan is appearing in four roles in the movie, which will also be released in Tamil.