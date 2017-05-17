 »   »   » I'm Afraid Of Superstardom, Says Dulquer Salmaan

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Dulquer Salmaan, the young talented actor has already
established himself as one of the most bankable actors of Malayalam
movie industry. In a recent interview given to Vanitha magazine,
Dulquer opened up about the superstardom and films.
Interestingly, the actor stated that he is afraid of
superstardom. According to Dulquer Salmaan, it was the position
which was given only to the exceptionally talented actors, who have
successfully survived in the movie industry for the longest
time.
But now, the star status is being given to those who achieved
fame with just one successful film. Dulquer Salmaan strongly
believes that such overnight stardom will not last long, as it
comes to the youngsters without much efforts.
Dulquer states that he will be extremely happy if audiences call
him an 'actor' wholeheartedly. The actor also points out that he
might feel happy and proud of the 'superstar' status if
he manages to be in the film industry for at least 25
years.
The actor also remarked that he doesn't believe in making films
by making sure that they will enter the 100-Crore club.
Interestingly, Dulquer Salmaan also revealed that he has never
asked his directors for a 'mass' character intro in films.
Dulquer is currently on a high with the success of his latest
release, Comrade In America. The actor recently finished
the final schedule of Bejoy Nambiar's Solo, and will next
join the sets of Salaam Bukhari's directorial debut.
Story first published: Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 10:33 [IST]
