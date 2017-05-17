 »   »   » I'm Afraid Of Superstardom, Says Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan, the young talented actor has already established himself as one of the most bankable actors of Malayalam movie industry. In a recent interview given to Vanitha magazine, Dulquer opened up about the superstardom and films.

Interestingly, the actor stated that he is afraid of superstardom. According to Dulquer Salmaan, it was the position which was given only to the exceptionally talented actors, who have successfully survived in the movie industry for the longest time.



But now, the star status is being given to those who achieved fame with just one successful film. Dulquer Salmaan strongly believes that such overnight stardom will not last long, as it comes to the youngsters without much efforts.



Dulquer states that he will be extremely happy if audiences call him an 'actor' wholeheartedly. The actor also points out that he might feel happy and proud of the 'superstar' status if he manages to be in the film industry for at least 25 years.



The actor also remarked that he doesn't believe in making films by making sure that they will enter the 100-Crore club. Interestingly, Dulquer Salmaan also revealed that he has never asked his directors for a 'mass' character intro in films.



Dulquer is currently on a high with the success of his latest release, Comrade In America. The actor recently finished the final schedule of Bejoy Nambiar's Solo, and will next join the sets of Salaam Bukhari's directorial debut.

