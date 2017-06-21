 »   »   » My Admiration For Amaal Has Only Increased: Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan, the charming actor and wife Amaal Sufiya recently welcomed their first child, a baby girl. In the recent interview given to Star N Style magazine, Dulquer opened up about Amaal and daughter Maryam Ameerah.

The actor stated that his admiration for his wife has increased after understanding how well she embraced the motherhood. Dulquer states that his wife has totally changed as a person, and now her biggest priority is their daughter.



Interestingly, the charming actor also revealed he has never fallen in love until he met wife Amaal Sufiya. Dulquer Salmaan also stated that he is married to the most attractive woman he has ever met.



The actor could only spend about one week with his newborn daughter, as he is extremely busy with his shooting schedule. Dulquer Salmaan and family are planning to have a grand celebration ahead, as this is Maryam's first Eid.



Solo, the highly anticipated Dulquer Salmaan-Bejoy Nambiar project, is expected to hit the theatres in August 2017. The actor will next join the sets of his Telugu debut Mahanati, in which he appears as the legendary actor Gemini Ganesan.