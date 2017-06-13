WOW! Dulquer Salmaan & Nivin Pauly Bag The Best Actor Titles!
The young brigade of Malayalam actors do enjoy a good fan base and popularity in Tamil Nadu. Due credits for the popularity that Malayalam films and actors are enjoying now should go to Dulquer Salmaan and Nivin Pauly, who with their films have established a strong fan base out there.
The Behindwoods Gold Medals 2017, the award ceremony instituted by popular online portal Behindwoods to felicitate the top performers from movies of 2016, was held in Chennai on June 11, 2017. Dulquer Salmaan and Nivin pauly were the prominent Malayalam celebrities present for the function.
Certain awards were instituted for Malayalam films, as well and both Dulquer Salmaan and Nivin Pauly won big at the Behindwoods Gold Medals 2017 and they had their own reasons to cheer. Both the actors were spotted at their stylish best during the function.
Take a look at the Malayalam celebrities who won big at the Behindwoods Gold Medals 2017..
Best Actor In A Lead Role – Nivin Pauly
In 2016, we saw the popularity of Nivin Pauly soaring to new heights, with the actor in him continuing the success run. At the Behindwoods Gold Medals 2017, Nivin Pauly was adjudged the Best Actor for his performances in the films Action Hero Biju and Jacobinte Swargarajyam.
Best Actor (Critics Choice) - Dulquer Salmaan
The year 2016 was indeed a splendid one for Dulquer Salmaan as he got to play some different roles. Rightly, his role of Krishnan in Kammatipaadam, fetched him the Best Actor Award (Critics Choice) at the Behindwoods Gold Medals 2017. It was Sivakarthikeyan who presented the award to Dulquer Salmaan.
Best Actress - Sai Pallavi
Sai Pallavi, who etched a place of her own in the minds of the Malayalam film audiences, was adjudged the Best Actress. She won the coveted award for her portrayal of Anjali, a housewife in Sameer Thahir's film Kali, which had Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role.
Best Director – Vineeth Sreenivasan
Jacobinte Swargarajyam, released in the year 2016 was one of the biggest hits of the year. The family drama showcased the director in Vineeth Sreenivasan coming out of his comfort zone for good. Rightly, he was declared the Best Director at the Behindwoods Gold Medals 2017.
Keerthy Suresh
Actress Keerthi Suresh, who made her entry to films with Priyadarshan's Geethanjali is now one of the most popular actresses of Kollywood. The actress, who had 3 releases in Tamil in 2016, in the form of Remo, Rajini Murugan and Thodari, won the award for the Best Entertainer Of The Year(Female).