 »   »   » WOW! Dulquer Salmaan & Nivin Pauly Bag The Best Actor Titles!

The young brigade of Malayalam actors do enjoy a good fan base and popularity in Tamil Nadu. Due credits for the popularity that Malayalam films and actors are enjoying now should go to Dulquer Salmaan and Nivin Pauly, who with their films have established a strong fan base out there.

The Behindwoods Gold Medals 2017, the award ceremony instituted by popular online portal Behindwoods to felicitate the top performers from movies of 2016, was held in Chennai on June 11, 2017. Dulquer Salmaan and Nivin pauly were the prominent Malayalam celebrities present for the function.

Certain awards were instituted for Malayalam films, as well and both Dulquer Salmaan and Nivin Pauly won big at the Behindwoods Gold Medals 2017 and they had their own reasons to cheer. Both the actors were spotted at their stylish best during the function.

Take a look at the Malayalam celebrities who won big at the Behindwoods Gold Medals 2017..