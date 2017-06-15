 »   »   » MUST READ! Dulquer Salmaan Opens Up About His Friendship With Rana Daggubati!

Dulquer Salmaan, is one such Malayalam actor who is loved by one and all. His down-to-earth behaviour and charming attitude has earned him a lot of admirers.

The young actor has a good friends circle in the film industry, as well. In fact, some of the big celebrities of other language industries like Vikram Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya etc., are in the friends list of Dulquer Salmaan.

Baahubali star Rana Daggubati, who is now a popular figure in Kerala, post the release of the Baahubali series, is another film personality, who is a close friend of Dulquer Salmaan.

In a recent interview given to the magazine Star N' Style, actor Dulquer Salmaan opened up about his friendship with Rana Daagubati.

Dulquer Salmaan's Friendship With Rana Daggubati.. In the interview, Dulquer Salmaan opened up that his friendship with popular Telugu actor Rana Daggubati started even before these actors entered the film industry as actors. How They Met? Dulquer Salmaan also opened up the way they became friends. Reportedly, Dulquer Salmaan got to know about Rana Daggubati through Naga Chaitanya, who did his college education in Chennai and went on to become friends with the young Malayalam actor. Rana Daggubati is the first cousin of Naga Chaitanya. A Big Fan Of Dulquer Salmaan Earlier, in an interview given to a popular radio channel, Rana Daggubati had opened up that he is a big fan of Dulquer Salmaan and also revealed that they have known each other since years. Wow wow wow!! Congratulations brother man!!! Love to Amaal and the little one❤️ https://t.co/ySiOhUSLLt — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) May 6, 2017 Their Funny Twitter Exchange.. Interestingly, Rana Daggubati was one among the first celebrities who wished Dulquer Salmaan and Amaal Sufiya on becoming parents. To the above tweet, Dulquer Salmaan had an interesting reply, which read as, @RanaDaggubati "hahah chief you have to come and see her ! I'd like to see how tiny she looks next to her mountain of an uncle". When Dulquer Salmaan's Bangalore Days Was Remade.. Interestingly, when Dulquer Salmaan's superhit movie Bangalore Days was remade in Tamil and Telugu, Rana Daggubati was a part of the project. In fact, he went on to play the role done by Fahadh Faasil in the original.

On the work front Dulquer Salmaan will be next seen in the upcoming film Solo, directed by Bejoy Nambiar. Dulquer Salmaan is all set to enter the Telugu film industry with the upcoming film Mahanati, in which he will be seen in the role of Gemini Ganesan.

Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati will be next seen in the film Nenu Raja Nenu Mantri, the teaser of which was released recently.