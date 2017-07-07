 »   »   » Dulquer Salmaan Releases The First Song Of Parava

Dulquer Salmaan Releases The First Song Of Parava

Posted By:
Dulquer Salmaan, the young actor released the first song of the upcoming movie Parava, the directorial debut of actor Soubin Shahir. The actor released the song Pyaar Pyaar through his official Facebook page, recently.

Pyaar Pyaar is a cute melody, which is composed and sung by the popular musician Rex Vijayan. The catchy song is penned by Vinayak Sasidhar. The lyrical video has already crossed 46K views on YouTube.

Dulquer Salmaan Releases The First Song Of Parava
Story first published: Thursday, July 6, 2017, 23:58 [IST]
