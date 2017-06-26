 »   »   » Dulquer Salmaan Releases The First Poster Of Parava!

Parava, the film which marks the directorial debut of actor Soubin Shahir, had went on floors in 2016. The film, which is high on expectations, is definitely one of the most awaited movies of this year.

Interestingly, actor Dulquer Salmaan has come up with a rather interesting gift, for the audiences, during the Eid season. The actor took to Facebook to officially reveal the latest poster of Parava.



Dulquer Salmaan, is also a part of this project as the actor in him, will be seen playing an extended cameo in the movie. The actor had some great words to say about this Soubin Shahir movie.



Take a look at the Facebook post of Dulquer Salmaan..







The poster of Parava features two young boys in it. Reportedly, the story of Parava revolves around a group of youngsters and the pigeon race, which is a special sport in their region.



Dulquer Salmaan had joined the sets of the movie in the month of February. The actor's look for the movie went viral, at the word go.



Parava, has been produced by Anwar Rasheed under the banner Anwar Rasheed Entertainments. Nothing much has been revealed about the exact release date of the movie.