 »   »   » MUST SEE! Dulquer Salmaan's Army Look For Solo Goes Viral!

It seems like Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming film Solo,
which marks the Mollywood debut of film-maker Bejoy Nambiar, has
something really special and different to offer for the
audiences.
Reportedly, Dulquer Salmaan will be seen in different get-ups in
this upcoming film and one such look of the actor has gone viral on
social media circuits, at the word go.
In one of the recent pictures taken from the sets of the movie,
Dulquer Salmaan was spotted in an army man look. It is for the
first time that Dulquer Salmaan is wearing the army uniform for a
film.
If reports are to be believed, Dulquer Salmaan will be seen
essaying an army man in one of the sections of the film. Earlier,
it was also reported that Bollywood actor Dino Morea will make his
Mollywood debut playing the role of an army officer in
Solo.
The filming of Solo is currently progressing and makers
of the film are planning to release the film as a bilingual, in
Malayalam and Tamil.
Apart from Dulquer Salmaan, Solo also features Sai
Dhansika, Nasser, Suhasini, Sruthi Hariharan etc., in important
roles.
Story first published: Monday, May 29, 2017, 9:52 [IST]
