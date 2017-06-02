 »   »   » Dulquer Salmaan's B'day Wish For Mani Ratnam Proves His Great Admiration For The Director!

Dulquer Salmaan, is one such Malayalam actor, who enjoys a huge fan base in other South Indian states, as well. He earned a major share of that fan base, with his Tamil movie OK Kanmani, which marked his first association with maverick film-maker Mani Ratnam.

It is a dream for any actor to work with a film-maker like Mani Ratnam and Dulquer Salmaan bagged that opportunity in the early phase of his acting career itself.



Mani Ratnam is celebrating his birthday today (June 02, 2017) and Dulquer Salmaan made it a point to wish the director on the special day. The actor took to Facebook to convey his heartfelt wishes to the master director and his words truly show the huge admiration that the actor holds for the director.



Take a look at the Facebook post of Dulquer Salmaan..







OK Kanmani, hit the theatres in 2015 and the movie emerged as a massive success at the box office. The film also starred Nitya Menon along with Dulquer Salmaan.



In fact, certain reports also suggested that Dulquer Salmaan and Mani Ratnam would unite yet again but the project didn't take off. We hope that the super combo will once again come up with a magical film.