 »   »   » IN PICS: Dulquer Salmaan's Different Get-ups For Solo

Dulquer Salmaan, the charming actor is joining hands with the Bollywood film-maker Bejoy Nambiar, for his Malayalam directorial debut, Solo. Director Bejoy and team recently wrapped up the shooting of the movie.

Solo, which is an anthology movie, reportedly features Dulquer Salmaan is five different roles. Interestingly, the actor will be appearing in five different get-ups for his characters in the movie, which is scripted by director Bejoy himself.



The Gangster Look Dulquer Salmaan is playing a gangster in one of the segments, which will also have Manoj K Jayan in a pivotal role. Reportedly, Dulquer is appearing as the foster son of Manoj's character, who is also a notorious gangster.

The Soldier One of the segments will feature Dulquer Salmaan in the role of a young soldier named Ramachandran in the movie. Senior actor Nassar will appear as Ramachandran's father.

The Beard-Spectacles Look Dulquer will appear in a different get-up, with spectacles and beard in one of the segments. This segment will also feature model Arthi Venkatesh in a pivotal role.

The Rockstar Look This is the most-talked look of Dulquer Salmaan from the movie. The actor is reportedly playing a rock singer in one of the segments. He will be sporting long hair and beard for his look in the portions.



Reportedly, Solo is a bilingual venture which will be simultaneously released in Malayalam and Tamil languages. The team ensures that Solo will be a totally different yet thoroughly entertaining movie experience, for the Malayali audiences.



Ann Augustine, Kabali fame Sai Dhansika, model Arthi Venkatesh, Kannada actress Sruthi Hariharan, Marathi actress Sai Tamhankar, and Asha Jairam will appear as the leading ladies of the various segments of the movie.



Bollywood actor Dino Morea, Nassar, Suhasini, Prakash Belawadi, Neha Sharma, Soubin Shahir, R Parthipen, John Vijay, Sathish, Deepti Sati, Quashiq Mukherjee, Govind Menon, Siddharth Menon, Anson Paul, etc., appear in the supporting roles.



Sanu Varghese is the director of photography. Govind Menon and Siddharth Menon compose the music. Solo is jointly produced by Bejoy Nambiar and Abraham Mathew for the banners Getaway Films and Abaam Films.