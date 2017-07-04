 »   »   » Dulquer Salmaan's Next Movie: Here Is An Important Update!

Dulquer Salmaan has a bagful of projects in the pipeline and the year ahead, definitely holds good prospects for the actor, as well as the fans of this young sensation of Mollywood.

Importantly, the actor is all set to do a couple of Tamil movies soon and here is an important update on one of those upcoming movies of Dulquer Salmaan.

Reportedly, Dulquer Salmaan's next film in Tamil will be helmed by debut film-maker Desingh Periyasamy. In a recent interview given to Times Of India, the film-maker opened up about the film and Dulquer Salmaan's character in the movie.

According to the report, the upcoming film will feature the actor in the role of a cool guy named Siddharth. The film will be a romantic tale but will have some thrilling elements, as well in it. The film-maker also stated that Dulquer Salmaan's character will have slight heroic elements too.

Interestingly, this upcoming film is slated to go on floors by next month. Dulquer Salmaan is expected to join the film once he completes the shoot for his debut Telugu movie Mahanti.in which he plays the role of Gemini Ganesan.