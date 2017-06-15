 »   »   » Dulquer Salmaan's Next Movie In Tamil: Here Are A Few More Updates!

Earlier, it was reported that popular actor Dulquer Salmaan would be a part of a Tamil movie soon, which will be directed by debutant film-maker Ra. Karthik. The film, which will be Dulquer Salmaan's third Tamil movie, is touted be a travel movie with a romantic angle, as well.

Now, here are a few more updates on this upcoming venture. According to the latest reports that have come in, this yet-to-be-titled venture will feature Dulquer Salmaan in different get-ups.

Reportedly, the team has also finalised the technical crew of the movie. Popular cinematographer George C Williams, who worked for movies like Theri and Naanum Rowdy Thaan will hande the cinematography department of this movie, as well.

This Dulquer Salmaan starrer will have its music by Dheena Dayalan. Editing of the film will be handled by Sreekar Prasad.

Reportedly, the makers of this Dulquer Salmaan starrer hasn't finalised the leading ladies of the movie, yet. Four actresses will be seen playing important roles in this venture

Dulquer Salmaan is expected to join the movie once he finishes all his existing projects. The movie is expected to go on floors this year itself.