 »   »   » Dulquer Salmaan's Solo: Here Is An Exciting New Short Headline Dulquer Salmaan's Solo: Here Is s!

Dulquer Salmaan is all set to release his ambitious project Solo, which marks the Mollywood debut of Bollywood film-maker Bejoy Nambiar, in August. The sources close to the project recently made an interesting revelation about Solo.

Reportedly, the music department of the Dulquer Salmaan movie has been handled by 11 musicians, which includes both the individuals and bands. Thus, Solo has created a new record in Mollywood, even before its release.