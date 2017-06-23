 »   »   » Dulquer Salmaan's Solo: Here Is An Exciting News!

Dulquer Salmaan is all set to release his ambitious project Solo, which marks the Mollywood debut of Bollywood film-maker Bejoy Nambiar, in August. The sources close to the project recently made an interesting revelation about Solo.

Reportedly, the music department of the Dulquer Salmaan movie has been handled by 11 musicians, which includes both the individuals and bands. Thus, Solo has created a new record in Mollywood, even before its release.



Popular music bands including Thaikkudam Bridge, Masala Coffee, Agam, Filter Coffee, and some renowned musicians including Prashant Pillai, Sooraj S Kurup, Gourav Godhkindi, Brodha V, Abhinav Bhansal, etc., are handling the music department of Solo.



As per the latest updates, Solo in an anthology movie which consists of 4 stories, not 5. Interestingly, the stories are based on the 4 most important elements, earth, fire, water, and wind, with love and revenge as the base plots.



Ann Augustine, Kabali fame Sai Dhansika, model Arthi Venkatesh, Kannada actress Sruthi Hariharan, Marathi actress Sai Tamhankar, and Asha Jairam will appear as the leading ladies in the various segments of Solo.



Bollywood actor Dino Morea, Nassar, Suhasini, Prakash Belawadi, Neha Sharma, Soubin Shahir, R Parthipen, John Vijay, Sathish, Deepti Sati, Quashiq Mukherjee, Govind Menon, Siddharth Menon, Anson Paul, etc., appear in the supporting roles.

