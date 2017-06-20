 »   »   » Dulquer Salmaan's Solo: When Is The Film Hitting The Theatres?

Dulquer Salmaan will nesxt be seen in the upcoming film Solo, directed by Bollyqood film-maker Bejoy Nambiar. The shoot of the film has been completed and the movie is definitely among the most-awaited movies of the year.

Nothing much was reveale about the release date of the movie. Earlier, reports were doing the rounds that this Dulquer Salmaan starrer might hit the theatres during the Eid season but all those were mere rumours.



Now, it seems like the makers of Solo have locked on the release time of the movie. According to the latest reports, Dulquer Salmaan starrer Solo will make it to the theatres in the month of August. Nothing much has been revealed about the exact release date of the movie.



The shoot of Solo was completed in various schedules. The movie, which features Dulquer Salmaan in different roles and get-ups, has a huge star cast in it. Some of the prominent names of Bollywood and Kollywood will be seen essaying vital roles in the movie.



Neha Sharma, Sai Tamhankar, Shruthi Hariharan, Ann Augustine, Nasser, Dino Morea, Suhasini, Soubin Shahir, Manoj K Jayan etc., feature in this Dulquer Salmaan starrer.