 »   »   » MUST READ! Dulquer Salmaan's Special Wishes For Pranav Mohanlal!

As we all know, Pranav Mohanlal, son of Mohanlal, has officially taken a step forward as a lead actor in the Malayalam film industry, with the shoot of his debut film directed by Jeethu Joseph, which commenced in Thiruvananthapuram, today (July 05, 2017).

Early this morning, the makers of the film had revealed the first official motion poster of this Pranav Mohanlal starrer film titled as Aadi. On this special occasion, popular young superstar of Mollywood, Dulquer Salmaan made it a point to wish his dear friend.

Dulquer Salmaan took to Facebook to send out his best wishes to Pranav Mohanlal for the special day. He started off the message by addressing Pranav Mohanlal as 'My Dearest Appu'.

Along with wishing Pranav Mohanlal all the very best, he has also stated that he knows how hard Pranav has been working for the stunts and everything else for the movie.

The young actor also shared the motion poster of the Pranav Mohanlal starrer along with his Facebook post. Take a look at the complete Facebook post by Dulquer Salmaan.

This definitely shows the immense regard that both Dulquer Salmaan and Pranav Mohanlal hold for each other. We wish Pranav Mohanlal all the very best for his entry to Mollywood.