 »   »   » Dulquer Salmaan's Sukumara Kuruppu Project: Here Is A New Update!

Dulquer Salmaan, the charming actor is all set to essay the role of the most-wanted criminal Sukumara Kuruppu, in the upcoming Srinath Rajendran movie. In a recent interview, director Srinath revealed some interesting details about the movie.

According to the director, the Dulquer Salmaan movie is a biopic on Sukumara Kuruppu and will discuss the unknown aspects of the notorious criminal's life. The untitled project will portray the life of Kuruppu, in a unique manner.



The yet to be titled project is jointly scripted by Jithin K Jose and Jishnu Sreekumar. Reportedly, the scenarist duo scripted the project after a very long research. The team is yet to finalize the title and rest of the star cast of the movie.



Photo Courtesy: Dhanesh Anand



As per the sources close to the project, the makers are on a hunt for the locations of the movie. The highly anticipated Dulquer Salmaan-Srinath Rajendran project is expected to start rolling by the beginning of 2018.



Dulquer Salmaan joined hands with Srinath Rajendran for the popular movie Second Show, which marked the movie debut of both the actor and director. The movie, which was a low budget venture, had emerged as a critical and commercial success.