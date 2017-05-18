 »   »   » WOW! Dulquer Salmaan Scripts A New Box Office Record With CIA – Comrade In America!

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Dulquer Salmaan, without any doubt is one of the most loved
young actors of Mollywood. The actor enjoys a huge fan base,
especially the among the young audiences.
CIA - Comrade In America, the most recent release of
Dulquer Salmaan is doing a stunning business at the box office. The
film, despite opening to mixed reviews, continues to draw the
audienecs to the theatres.
Interestingly, with CIA - Comrade In America, Dulquer
Salmaan has scripted a new box office record, which no other
Malayalam actor has.
According to a report by Forum Keralam, Dulquer Salmaan
starrer CIA-Comrade In America has crossed the 1-Crore mark at the
Kochi multiplexes.
This is the 9th movie of Dulquer Salmaan to reach the coveted
club. More importantly, CIA-Comrade In America is the fifth
consecutive movie of the actor to enter the 1-Crore club.
Here, we take you through the collections of Dulquer Salmaan's
previous 5 movies at the Kochi multiplexes. (Statistics Courtesy:
Forum Keralam)
CIA – Comrade In America, So
Far
CIA - Comrade In America has made it to the 1-crore
club within 13 days of its run in Kochi multiplexes. The present
box office collections of the Dulquer Salmaan starrer stands at
1.01 Crores at the Kochi multiplexes.
Jomonte Suviseshangal
Dulquer Salmaan starrer Jomonte Suviseshangal made a
fantastic opening by collecting 17.63 Lakhs on its opening day and
thereby setting a record back then. On the long run. Jomonte
Suviseshangal managed to fetch 1.49 Crores from 42
Days.
Kammatipaadam
Kammatipaadam, which is one of the best movies of the
actor, so far had a good run at the Kochi multiplexes. The film
made it to the coveted 1-crore club within 44 days of its run at
the Kochi multiplexes.
Kali
Kali had a smashing start at the Kochi multiplexes. The
film fetched above 50 Lakhs within 4 days, and thus becoming one of
the fastest movies to achieve that. In the long run Kali, fetched
above 1.3 crores at the Kochi multiplexes.
Charlie
Charlie, the much celebrated movie of Dulquer Salmaan
is one among the top grossing Malayalam movies of the Kochi
multiplexes. The film fetched above 2 Crores from the Kochi
multiplexes alone. Reportedly, Charlie made a gross
collection of 2.15 Crores from the multiplexes alone.
Coming to the number of movies in the 1-Crore club, Prithviraj
is at the second spot as he has got 7 movies of his in the
club.
