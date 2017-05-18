 »   »   » WOW! Dulquer Salmaan Scripts A New Box Office Record With CIA – Comrade In America!

Dulquer Salmaan, without any doubt is one of the most loved young actors of Mollywood. The actor enjoys a huge fan base, especially the among the young audiences.

CIA - Comrade In America, the most recent release of Dulquer Salmaan is doing a stunning business at the box office. The film, despite opening to mixed reviews, continues to draw the audienecs to the theatres.



Interestingly, with CIA - Comrade In America, Dulquer Salmaan has scripted a new box office record, which no other Malayalam actor has.



According to a report by Forum Keralam, Dulquer Salmaan starrer CIA-Comrade In America has crossed the 1-Crore mark at the Kochi multiplexes.



This is the 9th movie of Dulquer Salmaan to reach the coveted club. More importantly, CIA-Comrade In America is the fifth consecutive movie of the actor to enter the 1-Crore club.



Here, we take you through the collections of Dulquer Salmaan's previous 5 movies at the Kochi multiplexes. (Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam)



CIA – Comrade In America, So Far CIA - Comrade In America has made it to the 1-crore club within 13 days of its run in Kochi multiplexes. The present box office collections of the Dulquer Salmaan starrer stands at 1.01 Crores at the Kochi multiplexes.

Jomonte Suviseshangal Dulquer Salmaan starrer Jomonte Suviseshangal made a fantastic opening by collecting 17.63 Lakhs on its opening day and thereby setting a record back then. On the long run. Jomonte Suviseshangal managed to fetch 1.49 Crores from 42 Days.

Kammatipaadam Kammatipaadam, which is one of the best movies of the actor, so far had a good run at the Kochi multiplexes. The film made it to the coveted 1-crore club within 44 days of its run at the Kochi multiplexes.

Kali Kali had a smashing start at the Kochi multiplexes. The film fetched above 50 Lakhs within 4 days, and thus becoming one of the fastest movies to achieve that. In the long run Kali, fetched above 1.3 crores at the Kochi multiplexes.

Charlie Charlie, the much celebrated movie of Dulquer Salmaan is one among the top grossing Malayalam movies of the Kochi multiplexes. The film fetched above 2 Crores from the Kochi multiplexes alone. Reportedly, Charlie made a gross collection of 2.15 Crores from the multiplexes alone.



Coming to the number of movies in the 1-Crore club, Prithviraj is at the second spot as he has got 7 movies of his in the club.

