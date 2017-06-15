 »   »   » WHOA! Dulquer Salmaan Turns Sukumara Kuruppu

Dulquer Salmaan, the charming actor is all set to join hands with Srinath Rajendran, the director of his debut movie Second Show. Interestingly, Dulquer is playing the real-life notorious criminal Sukumara Kurupp, in the project.

The actor announced the big news through his official Facebook page recently, along with a small note. Dulquer Salmaan, who is highly excited about the project, stated that it is a very ambitious project for both him and Srinath.

Story first published: Thursday, June 15, 2017, 23:24 [IST]
