 »   »   » WHOA! Dulquer Salmaan Turns Sukumara Kuruppu

Dulquer Salmaan, the charming actor is all set to join hands with Srinath Rajendran, the director of his debut movie Second Show. Interestingly, Dulquer is playing the real-life notorious criminal Sukumara Kurupp, in the project.

The actor announced the big news through his official Facebook page recently, along with a small note. Dulquer Salmaan, who is highly excited about the project, stated that it is a very ambitious project for both him and Srinath.



According to Dulquer, the director discussed the theme of the project with him, during the shooting of their debut venture Second Show. As per the reports, the team is yet to finalise the title and rest of the star cast of the project.



Second Show, the debut venture of Dulquer Salmaan and Srinath Rajendran, was a critical and commercial success. The young actor was highly appreciated by the audiences and critics for his selection of debut film.



Dulquer Salmaan had recently wrapped up the shooting of the upcoming Bejoy Nambiar movie Solo. The movie, which is said to be anthology film which consists of 5 stories, is expected to hit the theatres by August.



Srinath Rajendran, on the other hand, is reportedly planning to make a comeback to movies after a short break, with the upcoming Prithviraj-Indrjajith starrer. More details of the project are expected to be revealed soon.