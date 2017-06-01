 »   »   » E-Ticketing To Be Introduced In Theatres: Goodbye To Fan Fights Over Box Office Collections

Fan fights are quite common nowadays over the authenticity of box office collections. Most of the time, we have seen fans of respective actors claiming to have broken or created new records at the box office. But the authenticity of such reports were questioned.

In an interesting development, e-ticketing counters will be installed in almost all the theatres in Kerala, which will help in tracking the exact number of people, who have watched a particular movie from a theatre.

This is definitely a good move, from now there will be a transparency on the box office collections of Malayalam movies getting released. Arguments and fan fights over box office collections of movie, will definitely come to an end and more importantly a clear cut idea on the revenue received by the theatres will also be understood.

As an initial step e-ticketing facility will be installed in every theatres coming under KSFDC. The technical support for e-ticketing in theatres has been provided by IKM (Information Kerala Mission). Reportedly, as many as 570 theatres in Kerala will be brought under a single server and hence the box office collections of Malayalam movies can be checked online, on a daily basis.