 »   »   » EID RELEASES 2017: Mammootty, Prithviraj & Others To Make The Season Special!

The year so far has been an exceptional one for Malayalam cinema world, with a good number of Malayalam movies making wonders at the box office. Now, all eyes are on the upcoming Eid season, which will be made special by movies of Mammootty, Prithviraj & other prominent Malayalam actors.

It seems like the battle will be a fierce one with superstars like Mammootty & Prithviraj joining the race. As many as 5 Malayalam movies are expected to hit the theatres during the fag end of June.



Take a look at the Malayalam movies, which have been slated for an Eid release...



Tiyaan Tiyaan, the much-awaited film of Prithviraj-Indrajith team will be hitting the theatres during the Eid season. Directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar, Tiyaan has its script written by Murali Gopy. Reportedly, the makers are planning to release the film on June 26, 2017.

Streetlights Mammootty starrer Streetlights, which has the actor in the role of a Police Officer, is expected to be one of the big releases of the season. The film, which marks the directorial debut of Shamdatt might hit the theatres on June 25, 2017.

Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum Fahadh Faasil starrer Thondimuthalaum Driksakshiyum, directed by Dileesh Pothan, will be another big release of the festival season. The film, with a lot of expectations, is expected to hit the theatres on June 28, 2017.

Oru Cinemakkaran Vineeth Sreenivasan will be next seen in the role of a person, who wants to make it big in films, in his upcoming film. Titled as Oru Cinemakkaran, the film has been directed by Leo Thaddeus. Rajisha Vijayan does the female lead role in this movie. Oru Cinemakkaran is being planned as an Eid release.

Avarude Raavukal Avarude Raavukal, the much awaited film featuring Asif Ali, Unni Mukundan, Vinay Forrt, Nedumudi Venu etc., in the lead roles will make it to the theatres during the Eid season. The film underwent multiple postponements and now the team is planning to release the film on June 23, 2017.



Apart from the above mentioned movies, Bollywood film Tubelight, featuring Salman Khan in the lead role will also release during the Eid season. Well, the movie, which carries huge expectations, is expected to pose a stiff competition to the Malayalam movies.



So, let us get set for an Eid season, which will be madespecial by Mammootty, Prithviraj, Fahadh Faasil & others.