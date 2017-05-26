EID RELEASES 2017: Mammootty, Prithviraj & Others To Make The Season Special!
The year so far has been an exceptional one for Malayalam cinema world, with a good number of Malayalam movies making wonders at the box office. Now, all eyes are on the upcoming Eid season, which will be made special by movies of Mammootty, Prithviraj & other prominent Malayalam actors.
It seems like the battle will be a fierce one with superstars
like Mammootty & Prithviraj joining the race. As many as 5
Malayalam movies are expected to hit the theatres during the fag
end of June.
Take a look at the Malayalam movies, which have been slated for
an Eid release...
Tiyaan
Tiyaan, the much-awaited film of Prithviraj-Indrajith
team will be hitting the theatres during the Eid season. Directed
by Jiyen Krishnakumar, Tiyaan has its script written by
Murali Gopy. Reportedly, the makers are planning to release the
film on June 26, 2017.
Streetlights
Mammootty starrer Streetlights, which has the actor in
the role of a Police Officer, is expected to be one of the big
releases of the season. The film, which marks the directorial debut
of Shamdatt might hit the theatres on June 25, 2017.
Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum
Fahadh Faasil starrer Thondimuthalaum Driksakshiyum,
directed by Dileesh Pothan, will be another big release of the
festival season. The film, with a lot of expectations, is expected
to hit the theatres on June 28, 2017.
Oru Cinemakkaran
Vineeth Sreenivasan will be next seen in the role of a person,
who wants to make it big in films, in his upcoming film. Titled as
Oru Cinemakkaran, the film has been directed by Leo
Thaddeus. Rajisha Vijayan does the female lead role in this movie.
Oru Cinemakkaran is being planned as an Eid
release.
Avarude Raavukal
Avarude Raavukal, the much awaited film featuring Asif
Ali, Unni Mukundan, Vinay Forrt, Nedumudi Venu etc., in the lead
roles will make it to the theatres during the Eid season. The film
underwent multiple postponements and now the team is planning to
release the film on June 23, 2017.
Apart from the above mentioned movies, Bollywood film Tubelight,
featuring Salman Khan in the lead role will also release during the
Eid season. Well, the movie, which carries huge expectations, is
expected to pose a stiff competition to the Malayalam
movies.
So, let us get set for an Eid season, which will be madespecial by Mammootty, Prithviraj, Fahadh Faasil & others.