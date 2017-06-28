 »   »   » Fahadh Faasil-Anwar Rasheed Movie: The Title & First Look Poster Are Out!

Anwar Rasheed, the man with a midas touch, is all set to do the director's job, yet again, after a gap. More importantly, this man will be seen teaming up with Fahadh Faasil, for a project which will rank at the top in the list of the most awaited movies.

Ever since, it was heard that Fahadh Faasil and Anwar Rasheed are teaming up for a movie, there were a lot of speculations regarding the project. Now, the makers have zeroed in on a title for the movie.

Reportedly, Fahadh Faasil-Anwar Rasheed movie has been titled as Trance and the first look poster of the film is doing the rounds in the social media. Trance is being planned as an April 2018 release.

Well, the title of the film definitely looks interesting and what's more exciting is the strong technical department of the movie. The film, produced under the banner of Anwar Rasheed Entertainments will have its cinematography department handled by Amal Neerad.

Oscar Award winner Resul Pookkuutty is also a part of this mega project. Vincent Vadakkan is the writer of the movie. Speculations are doing the rounds that the major portions of the film will be shot in Kanyakumari.

The previous full-length feature film of Anwar rasheed was the 2012 movie Usthad Hotel. The film-maker had directed a segment featuring Fahadh Faasil in the anthology movie Anchu Sundarikal.