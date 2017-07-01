 »   »   » Fahadh Faasil-Anwar Rasheed's Trance: Here Is An Exciting Update

Fahadh Faasil, the super talented actor is joining hands with Anwar Rasheed for his upcoming directorial venture, which has been titled as Trance. Recently the sources close to the project revealed a highly exciting news.

Alphonse Puthren, the Premam director has reportedly been roped in, to essay a pivotal role in Trance. Even though the director had made a special appearance in Premam, the role in Trance will be his first official outing as an actor.



Reportedly, the Fahadh Faasil-Anwar Rasheed movie will also feature Kerala state award-winner Vinayakan, Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, etc., in the other supporting roles. The team is yet to finalize the female lead of the project.



Trance, which is scripted by newcomer Vincent Vadakkan, will be majorly filmed at the various locations of Kanyakumari. Amal Neerad, the renowned cinematographer-director has been roped in as the DOP of the project.



Debutant Jackson Vijayan will compose the songs and background score for the movie. Oscar award winner Resul Pookkutty is handling the sound design of the project, which is produced by Anwar Rasheed himself, for Anwar Rasheed Entertainment.