 »   »   » Fahadh Faasil-Anwar Rasheed's Trance: Here Is An Exciting Update

Fahadh Faasil, the super talented actor is joining hands with Anwar Rasheed for his upcoming directorial venture, which has been titled as Trance. Recently the sources close to the project revealed a highly exciting news.

Alphonse Puthren, the Premam director has reportedly been roped in, to essay a pivotal role in Trance. Even though the director had made a special appearance in Premam, the role in Trance will be his first official outing as an actor.