 »   »   » Fahadh Faasil’s Fake Facebook Profile: The Actor Lodges A Complaint!

With the advent of Social Media, interactions of celebrities with audiences and vice-versa have gone on to become an easy affair. But there have been cases when fake profiles of celebrities caused problems to both the stars and the audiences.

Now, popular actor Fahadh Faasil has faced the same issue. Reportedly, a fake Facebook profile in the name of Fahadh Faasil has been doing the rounds, since the past few months.

Reportedly Fahadh Faasil has lodged a complaint straightaway with the police regarding the same. According to the reports, fraudulent activities are being done in the name of this account.

Many Mollywood celebrities have faced this issue in the past, as well. Most of them have come forward to clear the air on their official Facebook accounts.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Fahadh Faasil has two big and promising projects, lined up for release.

Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, which marks his reunion with the Maheshinte Prathikaaram team is the most awaited one. The teaser of the film, which is expected to hit the theatres during the Eid season, was out recently. On the other hand, the actor also has Rafi's Role Models lined up for release during the same season.