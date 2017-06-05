 »   »   » Fahadh Faasil’s Role Models: First Look Poster Is Out!

Fahadh Faasil has some exciting projects in his kitty. The actor's next big release is Thondimuthalum Dhrisakshiyum, which marks his reunion with the Maheshinte Prathikaaram team.

The actor also has another big entertainer in the offing, which is Rafi's Role Models. The film, which has its script written by the director himself features Namitha Pramod as the leading lady.



Recently, the makers of Role Models came up with the first look poster of the movie. Take a look at the first look poster of Fahadh Faasil's Role Models.



Apart from Fahadh Faasil, Role Models also features Vinayakan, Vinay Forrt and Sharaf U Dheen in important roles. The first look poster of Role Models features these four actors in it. Fahadh Faasil can be spotted wearing a formal attire whereas the other three can be seen wearing some funky attires.



Major portions of Role Models were shot in Goa. From the poster of the movie, it seems like Role Models will be a real fun ride for the audiences.



Renji Panicker will also be seen essaying a crucial role in Role Models. Nothing much has been revealed about the release date of the movie.