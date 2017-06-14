 »   »   » Fahadh Faasil's Role Models: First Video Song Is Out

The first official video song of Role Models, the upcoming Fahadh Faasil starring Rafi movie, is finally out. The song Thechille has succeeded in impressing the youngsters and has been going viral on social media.

The song, which is composed by Gopi Sundar, and sung by the musician himself along with Niraj Suresh. Thechille, which is penned BK Harinarayanan is a fun song which portrays the struggled relationship of Gautham and Shreya.



From the song, it is evident that Role Models is not just a fun ride, but it also depicts a love story. Fahadh Faasil has made a mark with his cool performance in the song sequence, while Namitha Pramod looks gorgeous in her new look.



Role Models marks the first association of Fahadh Faasil with director Rafi, the senior writer-director. Fahadh's character in the movie, Gautham is a well-disciplined boy who grew up under the strict guidance of his parents.



Vinayakan, Vinay Forrt, Sharafudeen, Srinda, Renji Panicker, Seetha, Nandu Pothuval, etc. appear in the supporting roles in Role Models. Shamdat Sainudeen handles the cinematography. Gopi Sundar composes the songs and background score for the movie.