 »   »   » Fahadh Faasil's Role Models: First Video Song Is Out

The first official video song of Role Models, the upcoming Fahadh Faasil starring Rafi movie, is finally out. The song, which stars Thechille has succeeded in impressing the youngsters and has been going viral on social media.

The song, which is composed by Gopi Sundar, and sung by the musician himself along with Niraj Suresh. Thechille, which is penned BK Harinarayanan is a fun song which portrays the struggled relationship of the lead pair.