 »   »   » INTERESTING! Fahadh Faasil's Role Models In Not Just A Comedy Film

Role Models, the upcoming Fahadh Faasil starring Rafi movie is all set to hit the theatres very soon. In a recent interview given to a popular Malayalam online portal, director Rafi opened up about the project.

According to the film-maker, Role Models in not just a comedy film. Rafi stated that it is a movie which handles a socially relevant subject with the touches of humour, and will satisfy all types of audiences.



The director also clarified that Fahadh Faasil is not playing a comical role in the movie. He also assured that the talented actor has played his character to near perfection, and his performance is the major highlight of Role Models.



Vinayakan, Kerala state award winning actor is also playing a very important role in the movie. Rafi ensured that super talented actor is appearing in a never-seen-before avathar in Role Models.



Similarly, leading lady Namitha Pramod is playing a challenging role in the movie, unlike the girl-next-door characters she has played in the past. Namitha's new get-up for the movie has already created a stir in social media.



Role Models, which is scripted by Rafi himself, will also feature Vinay Forrt, Sharafudheen, Renji Panicker, Srinda, Seetha, etc., in the supporting roles. The movie is jointly produced by Phars Films and Tricolor Entertainment.