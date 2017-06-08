 »   »   » Fahadh Faasil's Role Models Will Be An Eid Release!

Role Models, the upcoming film of Fahadh Faasil, directed by popular film-maker Rafi is one of the most awaited movies of the actor, in this year.

The makers of this Fahadh Faasil starrer had come up with the first look posters of the movie, recently but nothing much was revealed about the release date of the movie.



Now, the team Role Models has come up with a latest poster of the film, which indicates that the makers are planning to release the movie during the upcoming Eid season.



The latest poster features Fahadh Faasil, Vinayakan, Vinay Forrt and Sharaf U Dheen in it. Nothing much has been revealed about th exact release date of the movie. Well, it would definitely be an exciting contest to watch out for at the box office, with Fahadh Faasils'a another film also hitting the theatres during the upcoming festival season.



Reportedly, Fahadh Faasil-Dileesh pothan team's Thondimuthalum Dhriksakshikalum will also be making it to the theatres during the Eid season.



With two films of two different genres, Fahadh Faasil is expected to make the upcoming festival season a grand one for the Malayalam film audiences.