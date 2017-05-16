 »   »   » TAKE A LOOK! Fahadh Faasil's Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum Gets A Release Date!

Fahadh Faasil has had a fine start to the year 2017, with his first release of the year Take Off emerging as a blockbuster at the box office. Now, it seems like we would get to see him on screen soon, with his next venture.

Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, which marks his second association with director Dileesh Pothan will be his next big release. Earlier, it was reported that the Fahadh Faasil starrer will hit the theatres during the Eid season.



According to the latest reports, the makers of Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum has locked the release date of the movie. Reportedly, the film will be hitting the theatres on June 28, 2017.



Interestingly, Prithviraj and Indrajith Starrer Tiyaan will be the other big release of the Eid season. Apart from Fahadh Faasil, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum also features Suraj Venjaramoodu, Alencier Ley, Soubin Shair etc., in pivotal roles.



The film has its script written by Saji Pazhoor. Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum has been produced by Sandip Senan & Anish M Thomas under the banner Urvashi theatres.



Meanwhile, Fahadh Faasil also has Rafi's Role Models in the lineup for release. Nothing much has been revealed about the release date of the movie.

