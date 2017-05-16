 »   »   » TAKE A LOOK! Fahadh Faasil's Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum Gets A Release Date!

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Fahadh Faasil has had a fine start to the year 2017, with his
first release of the year Take Off emerging as a
blockbuster at the box office. Now, it seems like we would get to
see him on screen soon, with his next venture.
Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, which marks his second
association with director Dileesh Pothan will be his next big
release. Earlier, it was reported that the Fahadh Faasil starrer
will hit the theatres during the Eid season.
According to the latest reports, the makers of
Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum has locked the release date
of the movie. Reportedly, the film will be hitting the theatres on
June 28, 2017.
Interestingly, Prithviraj and Indrajith Starrer Tiyaan
will be the other big release of the Eid season. Apart from Fahadh
Faasil, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum also features Suraj
Venjaramoodu, Alencier Ley, Soubin Shair etc., in pivotal
roles.
The film has its script written by Saji Pazhoor.
Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum has been produced by Sandip
Senan & Anish M Thomas under the banner Urvashi
theatres.
Meanwhile, Fahadh Faasil also has Rafi's Role Models in
the lineup for release. Nothing much has been revealed about the
release date of the movie.
Story first published: Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 11:58 [IST]
Please Wait while comments are loading...